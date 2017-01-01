Our Advertisers

The Bloomin' News is published quarterly by the Original Los Angeles Flower Market of the American Florists' Exchange. It is a floral news magazine for, by and about retail florists, floral designers, event and wedding planners, suppliers, wholesalers and others in the metropolitan Los Angeles and Southern California floral industry. See our History.



Subscribe Subscriptions are free to those in the California floral industry or a national floral association. Just click here to subscribe to the Bloomin' News print version, the email announcement of the PDF web posting or both. We’d love to have you as a Bloomin’ News reader.

Advertise Your ad reaches a highly targeted market – retail florists, designers, event planners (as well as floral wholesalers and suppliers). Rates are really low: For a mere $175, for example, you can reach more than 5,000 people in the floral trade. Learn more about low-cost advertising in The Bloomin' News.

Article Index We offer an index to our published articles for the Southern California flower industry, back to the late 1990s; a few PDF downloads are available. Please contact us if you have questions about an article or topic.

Reprints In most cases, for recent years, we can provide reprints in print and digital format. Just check our Bloomin' News Article Index and use our Contact Form to make your request. There will be a fee to cover administrative costs.

History The Original Los Angeles Flower Market, in the heart of the country's largest wholesale Flower District, has an impressive history dating back to the early 1900s. Read more about the history of the Los Angeles Flower Market of the American Florists' Exchange here.

Subscribe and Inquire about this the Original Los Angeles Flower Market newsletter - magazine, The Bloomin' News - in almost continuous publication since 1949.



Thank you for visiting The Bloomin' News!